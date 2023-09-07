Argentina industrial output down 3.9% in July vs a year ago

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output fell 3.9% in July from a year ago in non-seasonally adjusted terms and decreased1.2% from June in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Thursday.

