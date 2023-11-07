Argentina industrial output down 3.6% in September vs a year ago

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output fell 3.6% in September from a year ago in non-seasonally adjusted terms and increased 0.2% from August in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.