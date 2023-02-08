Argentina industrial output down 2.7% in December vs a year ago -stats agency

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output fell 2.7% in December from a year ago in non-seasonally adjusted terms and fell 1.2% from November in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday.

For the full year of 2022, Argentina's industrial production rose 4.3% in comparison to 2021.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Moland)

