Argentina increases biofuel prices for domestic market

BUENOS AIRES, April 24 (Reuters) - The Argentine government raised the price of bioethanol, made from sugar cane and corn, and biodiesel for compulsory blending with gasoline used in the local market, according to two resolutions published in the Official Gazette on Monday.

The Energy Secretary of the Ministry of Economy reported bioethanol was priced at 148.479 pesos per litre (about $0.68), up from the previous 141.409 pesos per litre.

The price of biodiesel was raised to 294,430 pesos (about $1,347.38) from 283,106 pesos previously.

The new prices are effective as soon as the Official Gazette is published.

The payment term for bioethanol, made from sugar cane and corn, and biodiesel "may not exceed, in any case, 30 calendar days from the date of the corresponding invoice," the resolutions said.

(1 dollar = 218.52 pesos)

(Reporting by Hernán Nessi; Writing by Natalia Siniawski, Edited by Walter Bianchi and Barbara Lewis)

