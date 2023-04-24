News & Insights

World Markets

Argentina increases biofuel prices for domestic market

April 24, 2023 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by Hernán Nessi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, April 24 (Reuters) - The Argentine government raised the price of bioethanol, made from sugar cane and corn, and biodiesel for compulsory blending with gasoline used in the local market, according to two resolutions published in the Official Gazette on Monday.

The Energy Secretary of the Ministry of Economy reported bioethanol was priced at 148.479 pesos per litre (about $0.68), up from the previous 141.409 pesos per litre.

The price of biodiesel was raised to 294,430 pesos (about $1,347.38) from 283,106 pesos previously.

The new prices are effective as soon as the Official Gazette is published.

The payment term for bioethanol, made from sugar cane and corn, and biodiesel "may not exceed, in any case, 30 calendar days from the date of the corresponding invoice," the resolutions said.

(1 dollar = 218.52 pesos)

(Reporting by Hernán Nessi; Writing by Natalia Siniawski, Edited by Walter Bianchi and Barbara Lewis)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.