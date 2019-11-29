Argentina holds Leliq interest rate floor steady at 63%

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank said on Friday that it will maintain the floor underneath its benchmark Leliq interest rate at 63% to help protect the country's wobbly peso currency.

In a monthly report, the bank said that it would hold the rate steady for December due to the "importance of sustaining a real positive return for savers". Argentina had lowered the rate floor level at the end of October.

The Leliq rate, which is based on daily auctions of the short-term notes, was 63.002% on Friday.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.