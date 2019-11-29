Argentina holds Leliq interest rate floor steady at 63%

World Markets

Argentina's central bank said on Friday that it will maintain the floor underneath its benchmark Leliq interest rate at 63% to help protect the country's wobbly peso currency.

In a monthly report, the bank said that it would hold the rate steady for December due to the "importance of sustaining a real positive return for savers". Argentina had lowered the rate floor level at the end of October.

The Leliq rate, which is based on daily auctions of the short-term notes, was 63.002% on Friday.

