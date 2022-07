July 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 52%, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

