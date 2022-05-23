Argentina hikes sugarcane-based bioethanol price for domestic market

BUENOS AIRES, May 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has increased the price of bioethanol made from sugarcane, which is mandatory for mixing with gasoline in the South American nation, according to an announcement in the official gazette on Monday.

The economy ministry's energy department said the new value for the biofuel will be 80.561 pesos (68 U.S. cents) per liter.

The retroactive modification "will be effective for operations carried out as from May 9, 2022 and will be in force until the publication of a new price that replaces it," the statement said.

Argentina, which is suffering a long-running inflation crisis, is a major global producer of biofuels, mainly biodiesel, and regularly updates its prices for the domestic market. The country's annualized inflation rate is nearing 60%.

(Reporting by Hernán Nessi; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Paul Simao)

