Argentina hikes interest rate to 78% amid sky-high inflation- source

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

March 16, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, March 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank raised its key interest rate by 300 basis points to 78% on Thursday, from 75% previously, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as inflation pummels consumers and fears of a banking crisis contagion ripple through markets.

Argentina's annual inflation rate shot past 100% in February, the first time it hit triple figures since a hyperinflation crisis in the early 1990s.

