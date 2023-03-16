Argentina hikes interest rate to 78% amid sky-high inflation- source

BUENOS AIRES, March 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank raised its key interest rate by 300 basis points to 78% on Thursday, from 75% previously, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as inflation pummels consumers and fears of a banking crisis contagion ripple through markets.

Argentina's annual inflation rate shot past 100% in February, the first time it hit triple figures since a hyperinflation crisis in the early 1990s.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

