Argentina hikes interest rate to 44.5% to combat global 'supply shock'

March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate on Tuesday by 200 basis points to 44.5%, from 42.5% previously, the third hike this year as the bank takes aim at spiraling inflation and a global "supply shock."

The central bank said it would look to put the benchmark rate on a path toward "positive real returns on investments in local currency and to preserve the monetary and exchange stability," hinting at more rate hikes to come with inflation at over 52%.

Argentina, a major grains producer, recently struck a $45 billion staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with economic targets attached including shifting toward positive real interest rates.

That deal, key to stabilizing the country's economy and eventually reopening access to global financial markets, needs IMF board approval when it meets to discuss it on Friday.

The central bank said the global backdrop of rising grains and energy prices was impacting domestic inflation.

"The world economy is facing a supply shock that translates into extraordinary increases of the prices of all commodities and other key products of the production chain," it said.

It cited grains such as wheat, corn and soybeans, as well as oil, gas and fertilizers, as some raw materials and inputs that were directly and indirectly impacting prices in Argentina, the world's no. 1 exporter of processed soy and no. 2 exporter of corn.

"The national government is developing measures aimed at mitigating the impact on local prices of this international shock," it added.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia, Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

