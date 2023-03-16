Argentina hikes interest rate 300 basis points after inflation breaks 100% barrier

(Adds details, context)

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, March 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank board agreed to hike the country's benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points to 78% on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, after annual inflation hit 100% for the first time in over three decades.

The decision came after 12-month

inflation came in at 102.5%

in February, the first time it has hit triple figures since a period of hyperinflation in 1991. Prices rose 6.6% in the month, ahead of forecasts, forcing the central bank's hand.

The central bank had held the interest rate steady since its last hike in September, when it increased the 28-day Leliq rate by 550 basis points to 75%, the last in a vicious tightening cycle since the start of 2022.

An official statement from the central bank is expected later on Thursday.

A source told Reuters on Wednesday that the bank had put the possibility of a rate hike

back on the table

after it had hoped to hold it steady, due to the stubbornly high inflation and fears of contagion from the global banking crisis.

Stresses within the banking sector came to forefront after Silicon Valley Bank's sudden collapse in the United States last week and Swiss regulators threw a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse amid a crisis of confidence in the lender. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Adam Jourdan) ((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ARGENTINA ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1)

