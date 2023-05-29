Argentina hikes domestic ethanol prices for gasoline mix

BUENOS AIRES, May 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's government on Monday increased domestic prices of both sugarcane and corn-based ethanol for blending with gasoline, according to the country's official gazette.

The Ministry of Economy's energy secretariat set the price of bioethanol at 155.168 Argentine pesos ($0.66) per liter, up from 148.479 pesos previously, the government said.

Amid high domestic inflation exceeding 100% at an annual rate, biofuel prices are periodically updated to remain competitive in Argentina.

The new prices are effective immediately, said the government, "until new prices replace them."

The payment term for bioethanol must not exceed 30 calendar days from the date of the corresponding invoice, it added.

($1 = 235.75 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Editing by Steven Grattan and Andrea Ricci)

