Argentina hikes domestic biofuel prices for diesel mix

BUENOS AIRES, May 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's government on Wednesday increased domestic prices of biodiesel for blending with diesel, according to the country's official gazette.

The Ministry of Economy's energy secretariat set the price of biodiesel for May at 307,226 Argentine pesos ($1,349.85) per tonne, up from 294,430 pesos previously, the government said.

Amid high domestic inflation exceeding 100% at an annual rate, biofuel prices are periodically updated to remain competitive in Argentina, which is one of the world's largest biodiesel producers.

According to the government, prices for June, July and August have also been hiked to 318,455 pesos, 331,194 pesos and 344,441 pesos respectively, "until new prices replace them".

The new prices are effective immediately.

($1 = 227.6000 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Hernán Nessi)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.