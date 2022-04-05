Argentina hikes domestic biofuel prices amid steep inflation

BUENOS AIRES, April 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has raised domestic prices for both sugarcane- and corn-based bioethanol, which are mandatory for mixing with gasoline in the South American country, according to an announcement in the official gazette on Tuesday.

The economy ministry's energy department said bioethanol prices would be set at 73.110 pesos (66 U.S. cents) per liter, from a previous value of 65.420 pesos per liter.

Argentina, which is battling high inflation that was 4.7% in February alone, is a major global producer of biofuels, mainly biodiesel, and regularly updates its prices for the domestic market.

($1 = 111.4600 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; writing by Adam Jourdan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

