Argentina hikes domestic bioethanol prices again as inflation heats up

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's government raised domestic prices for corn-based bioethanol on Monday, it said in a resolution in the official gazette, the second increase in a month for the biofuel which is mandatory for mixing with gasoline in the country.

According to the economy ministry's energy department, bioethanol prices will be set at 94.93 pesos (83 U.S. cents) per liter for April, 96.35 pesos for May, 98.28 pesos for June, 100.74 pesos for July, and 103.76 pesos for August.

The previous price hike, earlier in April, had raised the price to 73.11 pesos per liter for both corn- and sugarcane-based bioethanol.

Argentina, which is battling high inflation, is a major global producer of biofuels - mainly biodiesel - and regularly updates its prices for the domestic market.

($1 = 114.1100 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Hernán Nessi; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.