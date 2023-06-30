Argentina hikes biofuel prices nearly 7% for domestic market

BUENOS AIRES, June 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's government raised the price of biofuels made from sugar cane or corn for its mandatory mixture with diesel in the local market, according to an official resolution published on Friday.

The new price for bioethanol, made with either sugar cane or corn, was hiked nearly 7% to 165.432 pesos ($0.64) per liter, compared to 155.168 pesos previously, the resolution from the energy secretariat showed.

It added that the price increase will be applied to all purchases from June 17, and will remain until new prices are published.

The bioethanol payment term "may not exceed, in any case, 30 calendar days from the date of the corresponding invoice," according to the resolution.

($1 = 256.6500 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi)

