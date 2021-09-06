World Markets

Argentina hikes biofuel prices for mixing with gasoline, diesel

Contributor
Hernán Nessi Editing by Adam Jourdan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Argentina has hiked domestic prices for bioethanol and biodiesel that are mandatory to mix with gasoline and diesel, the government said in the official gazette on Monday.

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina has hiked domestic prices for bioethanol and biodiesel that are mandatory to mix with gasoline and diesel, the government said in the official gazette on Monday.

Amid high domestic inflation, which is running at an annual rate of about 50%, biofuel prices are periodically updated to remain competitive. The South American country is one of the world's largest biodiesel producers.

The energy secretariat said in the official resolution that the price of bioethanol from sugar cane or corn for the mandatory mixture with gasoline was set at 59.35 pesos per liter (around $0.61), from a previous level of 55.663 pesos per liter.

The price of biodiesel was raised to 122,453 pesos per tonne ($1,251) for September for mixture with diesel, rising to 124,900 pesos for October and 127,400 pesos in November. The previous price, set in July, was 112,000 pesos per tonne.

(Reporting by Hernán Nessi; Editing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    Citi of Beijing Said to Propose Taking Didi Under State Control

    Beijing’s municipal-government is reportedly proposing having state-run firms acquire a stake in Didi Global Inc. and take control of the world’s largest ride-hailing company. Bloomberg’s John Liu reports.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular