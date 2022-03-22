Argentina has sold 18.8 mln tonnes of 21/22 corn -Agriculture Ministry

BUENOS AIRES, March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina producers have sold 18.8 million tonnes of corn for the 2021/22 season, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the country recorded 1.3 million tonnes of corn sold between March 9 and 16, two times the volume registered in the same period a year ago, boosted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has cut the global supply of the grain.

Argentina is the second-largest world exporter of corn and its farmers are beginning to harvest the 2021/22 cereal, which the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange (BdeC) estimates at 51 million tonnes.

At the end of last year, the Argentine government set a limit on corn exports for the 2021/22 cycle of 41.6 million tonnes to try to control high domestic food prices.

Regarding 2021/22 soybeans, Argentine farmers have sold 10.8 million tonnes of the oilseed, whose harvest will begin in the coming weeks, according to the government. On the same date last season, the sales volume had been 12.4 million tonnes.

The BdeC estimated soybean production for the current campaign at 42 million tonnes.

Foreign exchange from agricultural exports is essential for Argentina's battered economy, which is only now beginning to grow after more than two years of stagnation that was aggravated by the effects of the pandemic.

