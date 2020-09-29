World Markets

Argentina has second-quarter current account surplus of $2.824 billion

Argentina had a current account surplus of $2.824 billion in the second quarter versus a $252 million surplus in the first three months of the year and a $1.941 billion deficit in the second quarter of 2019, state statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday.

The current account is the broadest measure of a country’s foreign transactions encompassing trade, services, and an array of financial flows, including interest payments.

