Argentina has second-quarter current account surplus of $2.824 billion

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Argentina had a current account surplus of $2.824 billion in the second quarter versus a $252 million surplus in the first three months of the year and a $1.941 billion deficit in the second quarter of 2019, state statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday.

The current account is the broadest measure of a country’s foreign transactions encompassing trade, services, and an array of financial flows, including interest payments.

(Reporting by Reuters newsroom)

