Argentina grains trucking strike could 'paralyze' shipments, export chamber says

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, April 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's grains export chamber said on Wednesday that the failure to reach an agreement to end a truckers strike would 'severely harm' exporters in the world's top shipper of processed soy and no. 2 exporter of corn.

Grains truck owners, industry groups and officials failed to make a breakthrough in talks to defuse strike action earlier on Wednesday, raising a threat to shipments of corn and soy in the middle of the harvest.

Grains truckers have been protesting since Monday, which has brought to a near halt the transport of soy and corn to the South American country's main grains ports. The truckers are demanding higher freight rates to offset rising fuel prices.

"The lack of an agreement severely harms exporters, it is essential that the strike be lifted as soon as possible," Gustavo Idígoras, head of the CIARA-CEC grains processors and exporters chamber, told Reuters.

"We have 450 thousand tonnes that can't enter ports, 50 ships in line, huge logistics costs, and Easter is coming. This is going to lead to a total paralysis of shipments and foreign exchange if it is not resolved before Monday."

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

