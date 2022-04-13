Argentina grains truckers, government meet to tackle protests

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, April 13 (Reuters) - Argentine grains truck owners and government officials met on Wednesday to try to defuse protests in the South American country that have delayed the transport of soy and corn to ports in the middle of the harvest season.

Argentina is the world's no. 1 exporter of processed soy oil and meal and the no. 2 for corn, which are being threshed from the fields after drought and frosts have already dented production of the two grains.

The strike by the Federation of Argentine Transporters (FETRA), which began on Monday, has yet to hit shipments, though port sources said the impact could be felt in the coming days if the protests continued and grain reserves in the port terminals ran out.

"It's going to be a hotly-debated meeting," Edgardo Aniceto, a spokesman for FETRA, told Reuters ahead of the talks with representatives of the Argentine Ministry of Transport and other chambers linked to freight transport.

Aniceto said a deal would be easier if the government can show fuel prices can be controlled.

FETRA is demanding an increase in grain transportation rates to reflect a rise in diesel prices.

The ministry said in a statement that the meeting had started with discussions with farming groups to "determine freight rates".

Argentina has been suffering for years from high inflation, which has accelerated world-wide since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The war has driven up many commodity prices, including the cost of cereals and fuel.

Argentina's Minister of Economy on Monday said March inflation would exceed 6%.

Trucks provide the transportation for some 85% of Argentina's grains shipments to ports, which typically leads to busy roads in farming regions from April onwards.

That traffic has dwindled to almost nothing. Data from agricultural logistics firm AgroEntregas shows 13 trucks entered ports on Wednesday, down from 4,000-6,000 before the strike.

Argentina: grains truck traffichttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JuNZwp

