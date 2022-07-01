Argentina grains truck traffic to ports rises after end of protest

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Grains truck traffic to Argentina's major ports rose strongly on Friday after a haulage protest over diesel costs and shortages was resolved, a boost to exports from the world's top shipper of processed soy and the No. 2 of corn.

Truck numbers entering ports rose back above 3,000 on Friday, according to data from Agroentregas, which monitors trucking activity. That was up from a low of 650 on Tuesday.

Trucker unions in the South American country reached a deal on Thursday to lift the week-long protest, including around the major inland ports of Rosario, which had threatened to stymie grains exports by blocking truck access.

Rosario's ports are the point of departure for 80% of Argentina's agricultural exports, most of which arrives in trucks.

Argentina: grains truck traffic https://tmsnrt.rs/3E6QpQu

Argentina: grains truck traffic (Interactive graphic)https://tmsnrt.rs/3JuNZwp

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Paul Simao)

