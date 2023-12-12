Argentina grains sector set for key meet with new Milei government - industry source

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's grains export sector is set to meet with the government of new libertarian President Javier Milei late on Tuesday after an expected package of economic reform measures is announced, a senior industry source told Reuters.

Argentina is one of the world's top exporters of processed soy meal and oil and the No. 3 for corn, though the sector has been impacted by a drought that hit the most recent harvest and tight capital controls that limit access to dollars.

The grains sector is the top source of import dollars for Argentina, which is battling triple-digit inflation and foreign currency reserves estimated at $10 billion in the red.

(Reporting by Maximiliean Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.