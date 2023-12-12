News & Insights

Argentina grains sector set for key meet with new Milei government - industry source

December 12, 2023 — 02:56 pm EST

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's grains export sector is set to meet with the government of new libertarian President Javier Milei late on Tuesday after an expected package of economic reform measures is announced, a senior industry source told Reuters.

Argentina is one of the world's top exporters of processed soy meal and oil and the No. 3 for corn, though the sector has been impacted by a drought that hit the most recent harvest and tight capital controls that limit access to dollars.

The grains sector is the top source of import dollars for Argentina, which is battling triple-digit inflation and foreign currency reserves estimated at $10 billion in the red.

