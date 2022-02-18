Argentina grains inspectors to hold 24-hour strike on Monday - union

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's grains inspectors will launch a 24-hour nationwide strike next Monday over unmet demands for bonus payments, the URGARA union said on Friday.

The union's Secretary General Pablo Palacio said that there had been no offers made by the industry after months of meetings over demands for a 2021 bonus payment.

"If they do not make an offer worth listening to, the protests will spread since the situation is unsustainable," Palacio said in the statement.

The union represents grain inspectors, technical workers who analyze the grain that is stored in stockpiles and loaded onto ships. The strike could impact grain shipments.

The South American country is the world's top exporter of processed soybean oil and meal and the no. 2 exporter of corn.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.