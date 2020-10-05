Argentina grains inspectors say reach deal to keep negotiating wages

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Argentine labor group Urgara, which represents grains inspectors at export hubs, has reached a preliminary agreement averting a threatened wage strike against private agro-export companies, the union said on Monday.

Urgara held a 24-hour work stoppage early last week to press its case for higher wages. The short-lived strike temporarily halted some grains cargo ships from being loaded.

The union reached "a preliminary agreement to continue negotiating," the statement said. Urgara had said last week that more work stoppages would follow if progress was not made in wage talks.

Argentina is a major exporter of soybeans, corn and wheat, as well as the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed.

