Argentina grains exports snarled after port workers launch strike

BUENOS AIRES, May 19 (Reuters) - Argentina's grains exports were snarled on Wednesday after port workers launched a strike over what they described as a lack of COVID-19 vaccinations among members, the head of the Port and Maritime Activities chamber told Reuters by telephone.

In a statement, the port worker unions said they had launched the 48-hour strike that will run until late Thursday over a lack of COVID-19 vaccinations among members.

Dock workers who prepare ships to sail were among those on strike, along with tugboat captains and sailors who guide cargo ships to and from port, according to the statement.

"All shipping is stopped," Guillermo Wade, head of the CAPyM chamber said.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy and a major producer of corn and wheat.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Adam Jourdan)

