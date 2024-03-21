Argentina grains exchange trims corn forecast citing heat wave, disease

Adds detail on spiroplasma, rainfall

BUENOS AIRES, March 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday cut its forecasts for the 2023/24 season's corn harvest to 54 million metric tons, citing a February heat wave and damage from the spiroplasma bacteria.

The exchange previously predicted a corn harvest of 56.5 million tons, which would have been a record high, but the new estimate would bring output below the 55.5 million tons produced in 2018/19.

Corn farmers this season have suffered from more maize leafhoppers, insects that carry the harmful spiroplasma disease and whose population tends to spread in hot and dry conditions.

The grains exchange maintained its soybean production forecast at 52.5 million tons for the country, which is the world's third largest corn supplier and one of the top two exporters of soybean oil and meal.

Weather specialists on Wednesday said the country had seen significant rainfall this month, initially improving dry fields but that the soil was becoming saturated, which could damage existing crops.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Valentine Hilaire and Barbara Lewis)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.