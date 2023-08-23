Argentina grains exchange sees dry start to 2023/24 corn season

Adds detail from report, BCR pre-season estimates

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's farmlands planted with corn should reach an estimated 7.3 million hectares for the 2023/24 cycle, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a pre-season report on Wednesday, though dry conditions could delay the crop's sowing.

Farmers are expected to start planting corn in September.

The projected planting area would be 2.8% times larger than the area planted in the previous campaign, which was hit hard by a historic drought across Argentina's agricultural heartlands.

"Across most of the agricultural area, profiles show scarce water reserves, leaving doubts around the sowing of early corn," the exchange said, estimated 7.3 million hectares

In the south of the agricultural area, it added, farmlands currently see adequate to optimal conditions.

The El Nino weather pattern should improve conditions by the southern hemisphere summer, it added, bringing rainfall that should "significantly reduce the area with water deficit."

"Although the season will begin with low reserves and a lack of rain, which will challenge early planting, as spring progresses El Nino will bring the necessary moisture for the late planting," the exchange concluded.

Earlier this month, the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR) said current weather forecasts call for a more moderate El Nino and that rains will most likely pick up from October.

The BCR's pre-season estimate pegged the corn planting area at 8.5 million hectares, yielding approximately 56 million metric tons - though it warned many farmers will likely delay or abandon their corn sowing plans if there is not enough rain.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewsi and Sarah Morland; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

