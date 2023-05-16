Argentina grains exchange sees 2023/24 wheat harvest up 45%

Adds detail from report, background

BUENOS AIRES, May 16 (Reuters) - The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Tuesday forecast Argentina's 2023/24 wheat harvest at 18 million tonnes, up 45% from the 12.4 million tonnes harvested last season (2022/23) as the country faced a historic drought.

Argentina is a key international exporter of wheat, with most shipments sent to Brazil and Indonesia. Favorable weather in the 2021/22 cycle had helped generate a record crop of 22.4 million tonnes.

Planting for the 2023/24 wheat campaign is due to begin in the coming weeks, but the grains exchange estimated that due to dry conditions in some areas, farmers will sow just 6.3 million hectares, down from the 6.7 hectare forecast last month.

The El Niño weather phenomenon, which brings heavier-than-usual rainfall to Argentina's agricultural area, has already begun, the exchange added.

While Argentina's fields need more rain after suffering what the government described as the worst drought in a century, the exchange forecast that rainfall will only intensify in the southern spring, starting September.

"This new campaign could present a better scenario than the previous cycle," the exchange said, adding that the upcoming campaign will coincide with a climate transition, "with limited water reserves" possibly until rains expected in September

In southern Buenos Aires province, a key wheat region, the exchange however judged the soil to have very good moisture levels for the start of planting, while in the north, also an important wheat area, prospects are also favorable.

The exchange forecast that this cycle would generate wheat exports of 11.2 million tonnes.

"There are opportunities in international markets for fine grains, despite the context of global uncertainty," it said.

