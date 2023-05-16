Argentina grains exchange sees 2023/24 wheat harvest up 45%

BUENOS AIRES, May 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Tuesday forecast a 2023/24 wheat harvest of 18 million tonnes, up 45% from the 12.4 million tonnes harvested last season as the country faced a historic drought.

Argentina is a key international exporter of wheat, with most shipments sent to Brazil and Indonesia.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

