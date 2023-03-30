US Markets

Argentina grains exchange maintains 2022/23 soy, corn forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

March 30, 2023 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, March 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange maintained its 2022/2023 harvest forecasts for both soy and corn on Thursday, after making consecutive sharp cuts in recent months amid historic drought.

The exchange expects a soy harvest of 25 million tonnes and 36 million tonnes of corn for the 2022/2023 cycle.

At the beginning of the season, in September last year, the exchange had estimated soybean production at 48 million tonnes and a corn output of 50 million tonnes.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, and the third largest exporter of corn.

