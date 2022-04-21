Argentina grains exchange hikes 2021/22 soy, corn production forecasts

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2021/22 soy harvest is expected to be 41.2 million tonnes, the Rosario grains exchange said early on Thursday, a hike from its previous estimate of 40 million tonnes, a boost for the country with global prices soaring.

The exchange also hiked its forecast for the South American nation's 2021/22 corn harvest, raising it to 49.2 million tonnes from its previous estimate of 47.7 mln tonnes. Both crops had been hit by drought earlier in the year.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy oil and meal and the no. 2 exporter of corn.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.