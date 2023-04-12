World Markets

Argentina grains exchange further cuts soy, corn forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

April 12, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, April 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday further cut its forecast for the 2022/2023 soybean harvest to 23 million tonnes, down from 27 million tonnes previously estimated, as a historic drought pummels the country's agricultural sector.

The exchange also cut its forecast for Argentina's corn output to 32 million tonnes, down from the 35 million tonnes previously estimated. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Sarah Morland) ((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ARGENTINA GRAINS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.