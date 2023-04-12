Argentina grains exchange further cuts soy, corn forecasts

BUENOS AIRES, April 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday further cut its forecast for the 2022/2023 soybean harvest to 23 million tonnes, down from 27 million tonnes previously estimated, as a historic drought pummels the country's agricultural sector.

The exchange also cut its forecast for Argentina's corn output to 32 million tonnes, down from the 35 million tonnes previously estimated.

