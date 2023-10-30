Argentina grains exchange forecasts more "essential" rains for farming heartland

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 30 (Reuters) - "Essential" rains fell over the weekend in Argentina's agricultural heartland and more showers are due in the coming days, allowing the region to continue recovering from a drought, the Rosario grains exchange (BCR) said on Monday.

According to a report from the exchange, the rains ranged mostly between 10 and 20 millimeters, with peaks of 30, on top of last week's average of 45.5 millimeters.

"The rains have been essential to recharge the soil profiles and provide the necessary moisture for crop growth," said the exchange, adding that "the rains are expected to continue until Wednesday or Thursday, with the expectation of an additional storm."

The wet weather is in time to boost the development of some plots of wheat and early corn, and for the planting of soybeans and late corn.

Argentina is a leading world grain exporter. The Rosario exchange most recently estimated the wheat harvest at 14.3 million metric tons, and the soybean and corn harvest at 50 million and 56 million tons, respectively.

