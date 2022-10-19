Argentina grains exchange cuts wheat harvest forecast to 15 mln tonnes

Adds more information about forecast

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its 2022/23 wheat harvest to 15 million tonnes, down from the 16 million tonnes estimated by an analyst from the exchange, it said on Wednesday, amid a protracted drought that has hammered farmers.

The wheat harvest projection - already set to be the worst in seven years - is "very critical and could still get worse," the exchange said in the monthly report.

Argentina had produced 23 million tonnes of wheat last season.

The Rosario exchange kept its projections for 2022/23 corn harvest at 56 million tonnes and its 2022/23 soybean harvest at 48 million tonnes.

Argentina is a major world grains exporter, but the current season is being hit by a drought that dates back to May, alongside low temperatures during spring in the southern hemisphere, a time when many farms are at a key stage of development.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sandra Maler)

