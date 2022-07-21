Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for wheat-planting area

Adds quotes, more information about forecast

BUENOS AIRES, July 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat-planting area for the 2022/2023 harvesting season is estimated at 6.1 million hectares (15.1 million acres), down from a previously estimated 6.2 million hectares, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

The revised forecast is the fifth cut that the exchange has made to its original 6.6 million hectare forecast for the grain since May as different crop-producing areas of the country suffer from a persistent drought.

The estimates for the current campaign are below the figures for the 2021/22 season, when 6.7 million hectares of wheat were planted in Argentina, which produced a record 22.4 million tonnes.

The reduction in area was mainly seen in the center of the country's agricultural area, where last weekend's rains were not enough to reverse dry conditions at the end of the planting window, the exchange said, adding that frosts recorded in recent weeks continued to delay "initial growth and cause tissue damage in early batches."

As of Wednesday, agricultural producers had planted 96.8% of the planned area, the report said.

