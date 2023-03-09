Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for soybean, corn production

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean production for the 2022/2023 harvesting season is estimated at 29 million tonnes, down from 33.5 million tonnes previously estimated, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

The exchange also cut its estimate for 2022/23 corn production to 37.5 million tonnes, down from the 41 million tonnes previously expected.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.