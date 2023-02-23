Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for 2022/23 soybean production to 33.5 mln tonnes

Adds details, cut at corn production estimate

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean production for the 2022/2023 harvesting season is estimated at 33.5 million tonnes, down from the 38 million tonnes previously estimated, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, as crops were hit by drought, a recent heat wave and early frosts.

This is the third cut the exchange makes to its estimate of soybean production, which at the beginning of the season was estimated at 48 million tonnes.

The drought that is punishing Argentina is the most serious in decades and in some producing areas the lack of significant rainfall dates back to May of last year.

The exchange has also cut its estimates for 2022/23 corn production, seen at 41 million tonnes, down from the 44.5 million tonnes previously forecast.

Argentina is the world's major grains exporter.

