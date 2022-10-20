Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for 2022/2023 wheat production

Adds more information about forecast

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 15.2 million tonnes, down from the previous forecast of 16.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

The exchange lowered its projection because of damage caused by late frosts amid a months-long and ongoing drought, it said.

The exchange also cut its projection for Argentina's corn planting area to 7.3 million hectares from 7.5 million hectares after delays in planting also caused by the drought.

Argentina is a major world exporter of wheat and the third largest international supplier of corn.

