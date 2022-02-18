Argentina grain inspectors announce strike Monday, no effect on shipments

Changes headline, adds comment from union representative

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain inspectors union URGARA said on Friday it will launch a 24-hour commercial strike on Monday to demand a wage bonus, but said the strike would not affect grain shipments at ports in one of the world's leading food exporters.

URGARA said it is demanding a wage "bonus" for grain buyers for work done in 2021, but they have not received offers from the country's grain silo owners federation.

The union added the protest would not be held at ports.

"We will not be stationed at port terminals, but trucks leaving the storage facilities will not enter ports," Juan Carlos Peralta, URGARA's press secretary, said.

Agro-exporting companies in Argentine ports have grain reserves to operate for a few days without the need of new merchandise.

"If they do not make an offer worthy of being heard, the protests will be extended as the situation is unsustainable," URGARA said in the statement.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Maximilian Heath Writing by Carolina Pulice)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.