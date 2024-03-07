News & Insights

World Markets

Argentina grain exchange says 80% of soy fields growing well

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

March 07, 2024 — 02:57 pm EST

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, March 7 (Reuters) - Eight in 10 hectares (19.8 to 24.71 acres) of Argentine soybean fields are in "normal to excellent" condition, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, thanks to recent rainfall over northern parts of the South American country.

Argentina is one of the world's two main exporters of soybean oil and soybean meal, along with Brazil, and the exchange believes this season's crop will hit 52.5 million metric tons - the highest figure in five years.

Meanwhile 72% of soybean lots have "adequate to optimal" levels of soil moisture, it added.

Farmers have already begun harvesting corn but work in the fields will intensify in April. The 2023/24 season is expected to generate a record 56.5 million tons.

A state weather institute had on Wednesday forecast heavy rains across Argentina's agricultural heartlands between Friday and Saturday, which would favor many corn and soy lots which are still in development stages.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.