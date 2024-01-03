News & Insights

Argentina govt sees monthly inflation in December around 30%

January 03, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's inflation likely hovered around 30% in December, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said on Wednesday, when asked by a reporter about studies showing monthly inflation reaching nearly that level.

"We still don't have the official data, but we understand that the figure was around the one you are referring to," Adorni told the reporter during a press conference.

If confirmed, that would take annual inflation in the South American country to over 200% in 2023, the highest in more than three decades.

The official figure will only be released on Jan. 11, but local newspaper Clarin reported earlier this week that consultancies were estimating the monthly data to come in around 29%.

