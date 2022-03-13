Argentina gov't halts export registration for soy oil, meal

By Jorge Iorio and Eliana Raszewski

BUENOS AIRES, March 13 (Reuters) - Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products.

The move stops sales and export of the 2021/22 crop, but physical shipments have not started because no harvesting has taken place. Argentina's decision will likely roil the global soy market, which has seen prices spike due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sub-secretary of agricultural markets said in a statement that export registrations of soybean oil, soymeal and other related products would immediately be halted, a move which comes ahead of the 2021/22 harvest starting within weeks. Around 5 million tonnes of soy oil and other soy byproducts from the 2021/22 campaign have so far been formally registered for export, government data showed.

The local CIARA chamber of oilseed processors and exporters, which represents the industry, said that the government had closed export registration because, the chamber alleged, the government wanted to raise tariffs "by two points" on exports.

"It is totally contrary to the export interest of Argentina," the chamber said on Twitter. "In addition to being illegal, it will affect the income of foreign currency and employment in the #agroindustrial chain."

The government statement made no mention of export tariffs though these have long been a point of tension with farmers and exporters. The government, battling high debts, needs the dollar income and tax revenues from soy sales, Argentina's top export.

Argentina's soy oil and meal exports are currently taxed at 31%. The country's 2021/22 soy crop is estimated at between 40 million-42 million tonnes, though was hit hard by drought at the start of the year.

