Argentina government to propose debt sustainability bill to ease credit crunch

Argentina's government will send a bill to Congress to restore public debt sustainability, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Tuesday, as Latin America's no. 3 economy prepares to confront its looming debt pile.
