Argentina government has sealed deal with IMF, official source says

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has sealed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an official source said on Thursday, after the two sides had been ironing out the final details of the over $40 billion debt deal.

"Alberto Fernández and Martín Guzmán closed the agreement with the IMF," the source said, referring to the country's center-left President and Economy Minister who have led the talks with the IMF that have dragged on for over a year.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing Adam Jourdan)

