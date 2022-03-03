World Markets

Argentina government has sealed deal with IMF, official source says

Contributor
Jorge Iorio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's government has sealed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an official source said on Thursday, after the two sides had been ironing out the final details of the over $40 billion debt deal.

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has sealed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an official source said on Thursday, after the two sides had been ironing out the final details of the over $40 billion debt deal.

"Alberto Fernández and Martín Guzmán closed the agreement with the IMF," the source said, referring to the country's center-left President and Economy Minister who have led the talks with the IMF that have dragged on for over a year.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular