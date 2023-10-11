Argentina fund records outflows for the fifth week as election looms

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Oct 11 (Reuters) - A widely watched exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking Argentinian stocks posted its fifth week of net outflows as investors braced for heightened volatility ahead of the presidential election.

The nearly $60 million Global X MSCI Argentina ETF ARGT.N saw net outflows of $398,017 last week ended Friday, according to LSEG Lipper data.

"People are just taking some money off the table," said Malcolm Dorson, senior portfolio manager and head of emerging markets strategy at Global X.

With less than two weeks to the Oct. 22 vote, investors are nervous about a presidential election whose outcome could usher in radical libertarian candidate Javier Milei who remains an unknown and volatile entity.

"Although he's actually known for more traditional economic policies, the (dollarization comments) are very strong that even the best economists in the world aren't really sure of what that would mean for the country and from a political standpoint and if it's even possible," said Dorson.

The global risk off environment on fear of elevated interest rates had also hurt Argentinian tech stocks like e-commerce company MercadoLibre MELI.O that makes up nearly 25% of the fund, Dorson added.

The election uncertainty has compounded an already complex economic crisis in Argentina following years of economic mismanagement, deep fiscal deficits, ballooning debt and annual inflation topping 124% in August, a 32-year high.

Overall, the ETF has received net inflows of nearly $25.4 million in the first three quarters of the year, putting it on track to snap a five-year streak of annual net outflows.

The ETF is up nearly 19% this year, tracking a rally in Argentinian stocks as cheap valuations in anticipation of a change in political regime and fears of multi-year inflation pushed the country's benchmark stock index .MERV to a record high in late August.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF's net assets have more than doubled in the past 12 months https://tmsnrt.rs/3Q9L3L5

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.