News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina free of avian flu after commercial farm outbreaks, ag secretary says

August 08, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

Updates with context, additional information from statement

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Argentina is free of cases of avian flu after the last of 18 outbreaks at commercial farms came to an end, the country's agricultural secretary said on Tuesday.

Argentina's first case of avian flu in commercial poultry was detected in February, pausing poultry exports for a month. Shipments restarted in March after the Argentine government reached agreements with importing countries.

State health agency SENASA ruled Argentina was avian flu-free in a document submitted to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), Agriculture Secretary Juan Jose Bahillo said in a statement.

Last year, Argentina brought in around $384 million from exporting some 227,247 metric tons of poultry meat, according to government data.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.