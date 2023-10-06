News & Insights

Argentina four-week inflation rate has halved since August peak - rapid data

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

October 06, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by Adam Jourdan for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's weekly inflation rate has hit the lowest since July after a big spike in August, rapid data released by the government showed on Friday, with the four-week rolling rate also halving since the recent peak.

The government, grappling with triple-digit annual inflation ahead of a presidential election this month, has started releasing weekly preliminary inflation data before the official monthly report.

That data, which can later be revised, shows that the most recent weekly inflation rate dropped to 1.3% in the week Sept. 25-Oct. 1, down from a weekly peak of 4.8% in mid-August when the government devalued the peso currency by around 20%.

Four-week inflation up to Oct. 1, meanwhile, was around 7.3%, according to a Reuters calculation, less than half the late August peak of 15.2%, potentially giving an early indicator of the monthly rate in September.

"While inflation remains at very elevated levels, it has slowed down significantly," the Economy Ministry said. The official August monthly rate ended at 12.4%.

Argentina's annual inflation rate is running at 124%, the highest level since 1991, which has buoyed a right-wing radical in the polls ahead of the Oct. 22 election, with voters angry about a painful cost of living crisis and poverty at more than 40%.

Argentina inflation https://tmsnrt.rs/46axf9L

Argentina inflation (Interactive) https://tmsnrt.rs/3RNnrhq

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

