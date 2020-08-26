Argentina formally initiates talks with IMF for a new program

Adds formal letter, background

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has formally initiated talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new program, it said in a statement on Wednesday, as the country takes the next step to recover from a crippling debt crisis.

In a letter to IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, Argentina's economy minister and central bank chief requested formal talks that would lead to a new program to succeed the "canceled and derailed 2018 stand-by arrangement."

"We are determined to restart the process of pursuing a consistent fiscal path once the effects of the pandemic disappear," the letter said.

The IMF agreed to float cash-strapped Argentina a $57 billion financing program in 2018under the previous administration of Mauicio Macri.

The letter detailed efforts by the government of current President Alberto Fernandez to prevent a further fall in output and employment, lower inflation and restore debt sustainability.

In a separate statement, the government said Fernandez told Georgieva by phone that a new agreement should focus on economic recovery and solving pressing social problems.

Argentina, earlier this month, reached a preliminary agreement with its creditors to restructure about $65 billion in foreign debt. Bondholders have until Aug. 28 to formally accept the offer, though major creditor groups have expressed support for the proposal.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

