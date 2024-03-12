Argentina fixed-term deposit rate falls to 75% after benchmark cut - traders

BUENOS AIRES, March 12 (Reuters) - The fixed-term deposit rate at Argentina's banks fell on Tuesday to an average 75% from a previous floor of 110%, traders told Reuters, after the central bank cut the benchmark interest rate in a surprise move a day earlier.

The central bank on Monday night to cut its reference rate to 80% from 100% previously, citing signs of a slowdown in sky-high inflation and a recovery of depleted net reserves since libertarian President Javier Milei took office in December.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.