Argentina fines Edesur $5 million for power outages

February 15, 2023 — 08:47 pm EST

Written by Eliana Raszewski for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Ministry said on Wednesday it will fine power company Edesur DSUR.BA 1 billion pesos ($5.2 million) for persistent power outages in Buenos Aires.

Outages this year have come amid high electricity demand due to a heatwave. Residents, some of whom have been without power since Friday, have taken to the streets to protest, at times blocking major highways in and around the capital.

The ministry said in a statement it was urging the company, part of Italy's Enel ENEI.MI group, to "repay (some) users who have been victims of cuts."

The blackouts could lead the company to lose its concession, Energy Secretary Flavia Royon said on Twitter on Sunday.

The company's press office declined to comment on Wednesday.

